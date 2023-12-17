Saturday Night Live return date: Jacob Elordi hosting!

After tonight’s big holiday episode, when are you going to see Saturday Night Live return to NBC in the new year?

Traditionally, we know that we tend to get an episode or two at some point in January, and we anticipated something similar here. Also, we felt as though we could be getting someone from a big-time Oscar movie given that this often happens around this time of year.

So, what did the show actually announce tonight? Well, on January 20, you are going to see the debut of Jacob Elordi as host! (Like we said, a current movie star promoting some of his work.) Renee Rapp, meanwhile, will serve the musical guest. We know that she’s got a pretty sizable fan base for both her work as an actress and singer at this point, so she could do both on this episode if she really wanted to.

For now, we’ll compare the Elordi gig to some of what we’ve seen in the past with everything from Austin Butler to even the first time Adam River hosted. Of course, trying to match that one will be difficult, especially since Adam is now getting close to being a part of the five-timers’ club and he is naturally gifted within this role. (We already had one person entering the club this season courtesy of Emma Stone.)

So what about Euphoria?

This is, after all, the show that first made Jacob into a household name! We do think that the third season is going to be filming at some point next year, and it will premiere at some point moving into 2025. Our feeling is that with this SNL gig in mind, it will not start filming until some point after the fact here.

