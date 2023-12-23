Call the Midwife 2023 Christmas Special: A Nurse Crane tease!

As many of you know at this point, the 2023 Call the Midwife Christmas Special is right around the corner. How can it not be? The annual tradition is poised to return with a story that should prove heartwarming, emotional, and festive all at the same time. There will be moments of joy and sorrow as there often is, and there will also be opportunities to see great stories featuring some familiar faces.

With that in mind, why not talk further about Nurse Crane for the time being? If you head over to the show’s official Facebook page, you can see a new tease about the character, complete with a photo alongside the teaser that we have below:

… Phyllis is as much a part of our Call the Midwife story as, well, Nonnatus House itself. Sometimes forthright, occasionally irascible, but everlastingly kind – Phyllis is the grit that makes our pearl – the heart and conscience of the whole Poplar team xxx

It’s no surprise if we tell you that Nurse Crane will be featuring in our festive episode – but her path to Christmas faces a few individual obstacles, and she’ll need a little of that grit to make it through…

What is Nurse Crane up against? A part of that remains to be seen but in general, we know that this special is going to feature an array of different challenges all across the board. After all, you are going to see in here Dr. Turner and Shelagh face an unexpected dilemma courtesy of a package coming from the other side of the world. Meanwhile, there will also be a big storyline surrounding Sister Monica Joan, who is beginning to worry that she may not make it through the winter.

Related – Get a few more teases in regards to the big Call the Midwife Christmas Special now

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Call the Midwife this Christmas?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







