Call the Midwife 2023 Christmas Special spoilers: The fears present

Are you excited already to dive into the upcoming Call the Midwife 2023 Christmas Special? We know that there are going to be a lot of lovely, happy moments over the course of it!

With this being said, though, you should also be aware of this: There are going to be some moments of sadness, as well. This is a special that does seem to be reflecting on some level the bittersweet nature of the holiday season. While there may be joyous moments as a lot of Poplar comes together, you also have emotional ones, as well. Remember that a big part of the special is going to revolve around questions as to whether or not Sister Monica Joan is going to make it through the winter, as a brutal cold is going to be spreading throughout the community.

In speaking on this particular subject further to the Radio Times, here is what Dr. Turner himself in Stephen McGann had to say:

“It’s a difficult time of year. And so when we have a character [played by the] brilliant Judy Parfitt, you have the unique opportunity to express Christmas also through elders and through reflections of [how] life has been for people.

“And all these ordinary families who will be watching at Christmas look at a community that in some way resembles their own hopes and fears.”

We do anticipate that throughout this particular story, we are going to see a lot of people try to rally around her — but Dr. Turner and Shelagh have something else on their plate, as well, that could hit very-much close to home.

Remember that after this holiday special, Call the Midwife season 13 will premiere on BBC One in January. Meanwhile, viewers in America will have to wait a little while longer. (Think along the lines of March.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

