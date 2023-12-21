Call the Midwife season 13 spoilers: Could Lucille return?

As we prepare to see Call the Midwife season 13, there are a number of different things to dive into here. Take Lucille. Given that Cyril is still around in Poplar, we do think that there is a chance she could come back. However, there are circumstances that could keep that from happening … and they are the same circumstances that led to her departure in the first place.

So what does Leonie Elliott have to say about coming back on the show moving forward? Speaking to Hello! Magazine in a new interview, she certainly made it seem like the door is still open:

“I don’t know. Look, never say never. We don’t know if Lucille will return. Probably not now for the foreseeable future, but I’m just so pleased that I got to have so much fun on that show and play someone who’s really struck a chord with people and everyone has really taken Lucille into their heart. So I’m really pleased about that!”

We’re honestly just happy at this point that there is a chance Lucille could return, mostly because with some other characters, that option is not there. Of course, the good news here is that Call the Midwife was renewed previously through season 15, so there are a lot of opportunities coming up to see that happen. In the end, we are certainly excited for the Christmas Special but beyond just that, everything coming after the fact.

One of the best things about Call the Midwife in general is all the nostalgia that courses through almost every single episode of the show. The writing tends to make you get close to all of these characters and, in the end, miss them when they are gone.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

