Call the Midwife 2023 Christmas Special spoilers: Who is Nigel?

In less than one week as of this writing, the Call the Midwife 2023 Christmas Special is poised to arrive. What can you expect to see?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just say that a special guest is going to enter the fray here … and said special guest is also a cat. If you head over to the show’s official Twitter, you can see a new behind-the-scenes video featuring actor Zephryn Taitte, as he explains that Cyril has himself a new feline friend here in the form of Nigel the cat. All of this seems like a prime example of the Cat Distribution System, where he stumbles upon the cat and the two end up eventually forming some sort of a bond. This could be one of many sweet / wholesome stories that we see within this special. While we’re sure that there is also going to be drama, we know that one of the things that we enjoy the most about these particular episodes the moments where we can actually have a smile on our face.

Could Nigel and Cyril stick around into season 13? Anything is possible but for now, we’re at least pleased that Cyril was not just forced to exit the show the moment Lucille did — it is still nice to have this character around, even though we are rooting for him to eventually find a way to have consistent happiness in all aspects of his life.

As for what else is happening within this special, prepare to see Trixie and Matthew return from their honeymoon, while at the same time there will be further opportunities to learn about Christmas festivities throughout Poplar as we near a pretty significant point in history.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

