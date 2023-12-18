Call the Midwife 2023 Christmas Special run time revealed

Are you ready to see the 2023 Call the Midwife Christmas Special? Well, it is going to be here in a matter of days? We absolutely think that this episode is going to be heartfelt, emotional, and full of big stories. We also are hoping that there is going to be a few things that separate it from every other special over the years.

If you are writer Heidi Thomas, we absolutely do think that there is a lot of pressure to create something unique year after year on December 25, especially when there are so many people watching! Yet, at the same time we have reason for plenty of confidence! The series has earned that over the years.

So what are looking at when it comes to run time for this special? According to BBC One, Call the Midwife this time around is going to run for an hour and 28 minutes in full. If you haven’t seen the extended synopsis yet, it does a good job of establishing what is coming up next:

It’s December 1968. The countdown to Christmas is on, as is the launch of Apollo 8’s moon mission. Sister Monica Joan is convinced this could be her last yuletide and that she will not live to see man walk on the moon.

Meanwhile, as Shelagh and Dr Turner navigate family life, they are unsettled when a parcel arrives from May’s mother in Hong Kong.

Sister Julienne makes a very generous offer to allow Colette to move into Nonnatus House for the foreseeable future. Nancy is thrilled to be able to spend every day with Colette and be more present in her upbringing.

If you are in the UK, remember that you’re going to have a chance to see the series come back in early January — the hiatus is going to be a little bit longer, meanwhile, if you are watching on PBS.

