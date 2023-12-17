Call the Midwife 2023 Christmas Special promo: big celebrations!

We don’t think that it’s some surprise that there are going to be moments of cheer in the upcoming Call the Midwife Christmas Special. While this is the sort of show that is going to give you a few tear-jerking stories and difficult moments, we also know that it wants to give you joy this time of year.

With that in mind, we are happy to say there is a new promo out there designed to make you smile. If you head over to the link here, you can see the latest preview of the big special courtesy of PBS. Within this one, you see a collection of various moments involving Fred, Trixie, and some other familiar faces. There is a newborn baby, talk of a Christmas miracle, and an elaborate feast! If you want to think of this as some sort of highlight reel for all the various things that this show does best, let’s just say that it is fairly hard to argue against that!

In some ways, this Special is going to pick up where the finale left off, as you will see Trixie and Matthew returning from their honeymoon. This is also going to be an opportunity to further set the stage for the next season, which is premiering in 2024.

Given how few Christmas Specials actually air on December 25 here in America, we tend to think that this one is all the more special! Let’s just hope that over the course of it, you are going to see just about everything that you were hoping for — and also some stuff that makes you all the more excited about what could be coming up next.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

