Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: Hopes for the winter

Now that we are officially in the winter, are we on the cusp of getting more news when it comes to Yellowjackets season 3?

At this point, we don’t think we need to tell you that there is next-level enthusiasm for whatever is coming next in this world. The drama series has yet to start filming its latest batch of episodes, but the writers’ room re-opened shortly after the conclusion of the WGA strike. With that, you can assume that work is being done already to make the next chapter of the story as good as humanly possible.

We would love to say that we’re going to be getting news on a possible season 3 premiere date this winter, but that’s not happening. If there is one thing we may get a little more news about in the near future, it is all about potentially the “bonus” season 2 episode that has already been shot. There has not been an air date on that and while we’d love to assume it will be some standalone entity soon, this really comes down to whatever Showtime wants to do here. We honestly thought there was a chance they would release it around Christmas but atthis point, we have not heard anything more.

What sort of stories are we going to see?

Well, in the present there is going to be a great opportunity here to see a little bit more news about what’s happening following Natalie’s death. Is Lottie going to be gone from the group for good?

Meanwhile, in the past we tend to think that Natalie’s rise as the Antler Queen should prove interesting — as will whatever happens from here after the fire. Everything when it comes to how the Yellowjackets live could end up being different.

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowjackets season 3 on Showtime?

