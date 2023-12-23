Magnum PI season 5 finale: Patrick Fabian’s return…

It is absolutely sad to imagine that within a couple of weeks, we’ll be on the other side of the Magnum PI season 5 finale — but there is more good stuff along the way!

As the vast majority of you are probably aware of at this point, you will be seeing on January 3 the final two episodes of this season air on NBC, and there are going to be opportunities to see familiar faces all over the place. Several important characters will have their own storylines and for at least the upcoming finale, you will have a chance to see the return of Patrick Fabian as Sam Bedrosian.

We have known for a while that we were going to have a chance to see the return of the Better Call Saul actor to the show, and the question now is rather simple: What does he want with Magnum and Higgins? There is certainly a chance that he is out for vengeance, as it was pretty darn clear when we last saw him that this was a man with a significant ax to grind. However, at the same time it’s possible that the show could throw us for a loop or two.

One of the other things that is important to remember in particular here is that there were presumably hopes to include Fabian again in a season 6 — with that, we have to imagine that not everything with this character is completely wrapped up! If you want to see more of the show happen, though, consider this your cry to help to rally to get it saved for another season, whether it be at NBC or elsewhere! The January 3 episodes are being billed as the series finale, but you never know what the future may hold…

What all do you anticipate seeing when it comes to the Magnum PI season 5 finale on NBC?

