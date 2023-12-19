Magnum PI season 5 episode 19 spoilers: ‘Ashes to Ashes’ details

As many of you may know at this point, Magnum PI season 5 episode 19 is set to air on NBC on Wednesday, January 3. Not only that, but it marks the first part of a two-hour finale event. We will continue to hold out hope for a season 6 revival, and we tend to think the best way to do that is by continuing to promote and discuss what lies ahead.

With that in mind, why not go ahead and share a few more details all about what’s coming? A great way to start is with the official synopsis for episode 19, which carries with it the title of “Ashes to Ashes”:

Magnum and Higgins re-examine a fatal arson investigation at the request of TC and Mahina, leading to a sinister discovery. Kumu volunteers with Rick at a veterans’ crisis call center.

Magnum PI live streams every Monday where we share all the Magnum updates and answer your questions! Join HERE!

If you saw this promo already, then you know that a dangerous fire is front and center within this story. Also, it is fair to say that there are a few other twists that are going to be coming after the fact here, as well. We are thrilled to see Mahina back, and also to see her a little bit more in her element.

In general, one of the great things about this story is that it seems to be bringing us back to the heart of Magnum PI, which is this diverse group of people trying to do their best to help others in Hawaii. There is a message in here about supporting veterans, and we also tend to think we’re getting another high-octane case. This mixture of stories has defined the show from the beginning, and it should carry through to the end of the finale — one that could also contain big moments for a handful of different characters.

Related – Perdita Weeks talks the Magnum PI season 5 finale

What do you most want to see moving into Magnum PI season 5 episode 19?

Where do you think the story is going to head leading into the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







