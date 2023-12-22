Slow Horses season 3 episode 6 video: The kill order…

For those of you who are not currently aware, Slow Horses season 3 episode 6 is the all-important finale! Suffice it to say, things are going to get crazy. Through this final episode, you are going to see a lot of agents fighting for their lives. Meanwhile, Ingrid is going to be faced with questions aplenty. What is she doing when it comes to the kill order?

If you head over to TV Insider now, you can see a sneak preview that does give you a slightly better sense of what’s coming here, especially for Ingrid and Donna as the two get into a pretty tense conversation in regards to the kill order. How can Ingrid justify what it is that she’s done? It does seem as though she has some sort of plan with that in mind already, but we’re not altogether sure anyone is going to bite.

What we certainly can say is that this is one of the most dangerous situations we’ve seen for a number of the characters already, and that this was also probably the goal from the entire production staff heading into the season — not only to amplify the stakes like never before, but also bring something to the table that is fundamentally different. We tend to think at this point that this could be one of the most dangerous finales we’ve seen so far with this series, and that the stage could be set for even more great stuff down the road.

For the time being, let’s just go ahead and hope that this show ends up delivering — we know that there is a season 4 on the other side, so there’s a good chance whatever happens here will carry over.

