Slow Horses season 3 episode 6 spoilers: A deadly finale?

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to have a chance to see Slow Horses season 3 episode 6 arrive. Are you remotely ready? “Footprints” is the final installment of this show for the time being, and it’s going to be crazy. In a way, you can argue that the first three seasons of the series overall have been building up to this very moment. There have been a handful of surprises featuring Gary Oldman and the rest of the cast already. Who knows just what the future is going to hold here?

Below, you can check out the full Slow Horses season 3 episode 6 synopsis with some other updates on what lies ahead:

The Slow Horses fight for their lives. Lamb shares some devastating truths with Catherine.

Ultimately, all of this content could be what defines the future and/or sets the stage for a season 4. One of the nicest things about where things stand right now is quite simple: We know in advance that another season is coming! It is really just a matter of when it will be back. Our feeling is that it will be late 2024, but we’ll have to wait and see on that.

For the time being, the only advice that we have is to buckle up, take a few deep breaths, and then also prepare further for whatever is going to be coming down the road. We, of course, feel as though there is going to be a cliffhanger of some sort … right? Shouldn’t there be?

One last thing…

This is where we will go ahead and advise everyone to recommend the show to all of your friends and family. Why wouldn’t you want that? We would love this show to be on the air for several more years; it definitely feels like there are plenty of stories left to tell.

