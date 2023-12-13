Slow Horses season 3 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

Do you want to learn a little bit more about Slow Horses season 3 episode 5? Let’s just say there’s a lot to look forward to!

First and foremost, let’s start off here by noting the following: We are gearing up to the end of this season already! One of the things about the Gary Oldman drama is that it has these short, six-episode runs, which does allow for the opportunity to have these exciting, contained stories. At least we know that there’s a season 4 coming already, right? We do like to think that this softens the blow, at least to a certain extent.

Now that we have said all of this, let’s go ahead and hone things down a little as we talk about next week’s installment. The title for this Slow Horses is “Cleaning Up,” and you can see the full synopsis below with a few more details all about what lies ahead:

Taverner and Tierney face off for control of MI5. River and Louisa find themselves in the crossfire.

One of the things that we’re excited to see coming up is, of course, this power-struggle. How can we not be excited for that? This is such a really fascinating show about leadership, “the job,” but then also a lot of action and drama. This is a show where everything is going to escalate from one week to the next, even if there is a lot of drama left.

Now, let’s just hope that the rest of the season lives up to a lot of the hype. We will say that so far, it has really built well off of the first two, and we certainly understand a lot of people out there feel like this is going to be the strongest season yet. The fact that Oldman received a Golden Globe nomination is testament enough to just how strong the series is overall.

What do you most want to see moving into Slow Horses season 3 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

