The Curse season 1 episode 8 preview: What’s ahead with Nala?

As we start to get ourselves set to see The Curse season 1 episode 8 coming up on Showtime, we have grim outlooks for plenty of people. At this point, isn’t it unavoidable?

Well, for this article, it feels right that we discuss the story of Nala, who has to be one of the more tragic ones this season. She cursed Asher at the start of the series, but since that point it’s become clear that she’s starting to question more and more whether she really has some sort of powers. Think about everything with Asher and the nails — or, what happened with the bully at school, where they eventually flew into a wall. There’s enough happening where it feels plausible something abnormal is going on here; yet, you could also still say it is mere coincidence.

What we are ultimately worried about here is that we are careening towards some sort of disaster where Nala is going to get herself in trouble, thinking that she has some abilities when really, she does not. This is one of the reasons, most likely, why Abshir said what he did towards Nathan Fielder’s character earlier this season. He didn’t want these sort of big ideas in her head! Now, unfortunately, they are, and there are a lot of questions moving forward now all about where they could eventually lead.

There are only a few episodes left at this point, and it certainly feels like we’re building towards something. It could be an utter disaster, one where Asher and Whitney’s life comes apart totally at the seams.

