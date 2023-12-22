The Curse season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Asher’s … hangout?

As we start to get ourselves prepared to see The Curse season 1 episode 8, is Whitney embracing her new direction?

Well, at the moment, there are plenty of arguments to be made that a split is coming and coming soon. During episode 7, Asher got exposed for his part in the very story that he helped to expose on some level. He did that to shield him and Whitney from that interview at the start of the season. We do think that he cares about her in some way, but he also cares about money — a lot of money. Just to add to the overall cocktail of craziness here, he is also deeply insecure so you can add that to everything else.

So what exactly is going to be coming up here? Well, the title of The Curse season 1 episode 8 is “Down and Dirty,” and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what lies ahead:

Asher and Dougie have a boys’ night out; Whitney explores her artistic side.

What are Asher and Dougie really going to do together? We have a hard time thinking that they’re actually going to be buddies and hang out. This may be some sort of manipulation on the part of Benny Safdie’s character to try to either break Asher or get through in some way to help to make the show better.

For right now, let’s just say this: The guy is a lead balloon, and we do think that things are going to only get worse before they get better. He’s basically gone from comedy class, his wife is actively trying to exclude him from things, and nobody seems to like him at all.

What do you think we’re going to see moving into The Curse season 1 episode 8?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

