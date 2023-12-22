Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Season 14, 12/22/23

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We do not exactly think that we’re breaking ground here when we say that we want more of this show as soon as possible. How can we not? Filming has been underway for a good while and there are multiple episodes already in the can.

Unfortunately, having episodes completed does not necessarily mean that a show is coming immediately back on the air … and that brings us back to where we are right now. There is no new installment on the network tonight and as of right now, the plan seems to be for it to return on Friday, February 16 — the same night that both SWAT and Fire Country are also back. There are ten episodes coming this winter / spring, and then the remaining eight for the series will arrive next fall.

Why only eighteen episodes for a final season? We obviously wish it was more, but at least this feels like a worthy amount of episodes to tie together loose ends. We do think that there could be a few long-term storylines, or at least more than usual when you think about what all needs to be tied up here. However, we also have a hard time thinking that Blue Bloods is going to completely reinvent itself so far into its run and fundamentally change the series that it’s been. It knows what it is for the most part, and the sort of entertainment that it delivers.

We wish that there were a few more details coming in from the set right now about storylines or returning characters, but this production is typically pretty tight-lipped. It’s one of the reasons why we celebrate whenever we get a new social-media tease.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

