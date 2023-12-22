Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Season 2, 12/22/2023?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? If you are like us, then we absolutely understand if you want more of the show at this point. It has been off the air a long time, so when is everything going to start changing and the needle moves in a positive direction?

Well, the simplest answer to this is Friday, February 16, given that this is when the Max Thieriot drama is going to premiere with new episodes. There is no new installment tonight and unfortunately, we are going to be stuck waiting for a little while longer to see what is next.

If there is anything resembling great news that we can share here, though, it goes something like this: Reminding you that filming for Fire Country resumed not too long ago in British Columbia and with that, the cast and crew are doing everything that they can to deliver more stories that are interesting and intense.

How many stories are we getting this time around? We think personally that ten episodes is likely, mostly because that is the same exact amount we are getting for the fellow timeslot companion in Blue Bloods. If we do get more than that, we will be thrilled!

The top story

This is one that does not require all that much of extensive debate — we are talking here almost entirely about whether or not Max is going to be freed from prison. We certainly hope that he is but at the same time, it’s not going to come easy. It also remains unclear at the moment just how many people are going to still have his back — he doesn’t even want them to after his most recent confession!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country right now, including more on what else is ahead in terms of new characters

What do you most want to see when Fire Country season 2 does eventually premiere on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates that are coming that we 100% do not want you to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







