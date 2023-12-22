Fargo season 5 episode 7: How will Dot keep fighting?

As we prepare for Fargo season 5 episode 7 on FX in just a matter of days, we already know already it will be a Dot Lyon spotlight. She was MIA for most of this past episode and now, we have a chance to watch her journey play out away from her husband and daughter.

So what is she going to find? That could depend, in part, on exactly what it is she’s looking for. It certainly appears that a way to stop Roy Tillman is top priority, but doing that is of course easier said than done.

The one thing that we can at least note here with a certain measure of confidence is that no matter what Dot is up against, she will find a way to take it on. Speaking on this further to Collider, here is some of what Juno Temple’s character had to say:

Yeah, absolutely. I don’t think she’s a victim, at all. I think she will keep fighting and keep fighting until she doesn’t have to fight anymore because she won. That’s the kind of woman, the kind of mother, the kind of wife, the kind of daughter-in-law, the kind of friend that she would want to be in the world, and I have such respect for her for that.

Does this necessarily mean that we are going to see Dot win? That is probably something that is still up for debate but at the same time, we are honestly hopeful that she is going to find a way in order to properly stop Roy in his tracks. She is tenacious, and 100% we do think that she has allies. One of the biggest ones could end up being Jennifer Jason Leigh’s Lorraine, now that she understands fully what it is that her daughter-in-law has gone through. She is tenacious, and both Wayne and Scotty could prove to be her support system.

What do you think we are going to be seeing from Dot on Fargo season 5 episode 7?

