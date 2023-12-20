Fargo season 5 episode 7: Will Lorraine fight for Dot now?

As we do prepare ourselves to see Fargo season 5 episode 7 on FX next week, why not discuss Lorraine a little bit further?

After all, we do think we’ve reached a point now where it is fair to wonder whether or not the character had a total change of heart. She saw those horrible, graphic photos of Dot, and we tend to think that for most people, that would cause them to better see and understand the reality of someone’s situation. Lorraine has been brutal towards Jennifer Jason Leigh’s character from the start, but could she actually show some sympathy?

While we’d say to take a wait-and-see approach when it comes to the story itself, we can at least say this: Per Jennifer Jason Leigh, we have reached a turning point for her character. Just see what she had to say to TV Insider:

“I think at that point [Lorraine] will do anything for her … [She] really sees what this woman has endured and what she’s been through and how much she loves her family, and she becomes part of that family.”

If Dot truly has Lorraine on her side, that is quite an ally — though we think that even before that, she already had motivation to take Roy down since he is messing up some of her business deals. This is a guy who clearly is not used to losing and loves having control, but who he has here is an extremely formidably opponent. We know just how capable Lorraine is of using whatever money and resources she has at her disposal to get what she wants. Also, she’s not above threats — we saw that with Vivian!

No matter what happens from here on out, we’re just ready for things to get even more intense. Also, to learn more about Dot’s personal journey in under a week’s time.

What do you think could be coming when it comes to Fargo season 5 episode 7 on FX?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

