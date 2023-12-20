Fargo season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Dot Lyon’s journey in ‘Linda’

As you prepare to see Fargo season 5 episode 7 on FX next week, there is one thing that stands out first and foremost: It’s all about Dot.

First and foremost, here is a reminder that yes, the show will be back for another episode, despite it being December 26. The holiday season is not going to interrupt us getting to see more of the Noah Hawley series. Given how Juno Temple’s character was MIA through all of episode 6, it makes some sense to wonder where is. We’re about to get some answers sooner rather than later.

Want a little more news? Then go ahead and check out the full Fargo season 5 episode 7 synopsis below:

Dot takes a fantastic journey.

Seriously, that is the only thing that FX is giving away in advance, but what more do you really need?

The largest question we have at this point…

Who is Linda? That is the title for this episode, and we tend to think that this is who Dot will be visiting or at least looking for. It could be Roy’s first wife; or, it could be someone tied to her pas.t

At this point, the one thing we know is that Dot is in a pretty desperate situation, and she is going to do just about everything that she can to ensure her safety. As of right now, Roy Tillman knows around where she is. He’s only going to learn more and more about her! Really, she is now facing a couple of different options — either she finds a way to take off forever under a new name, or she is able to take down Roy once and for all. It won’t be easy, but we are excited to see what transpires from here.

