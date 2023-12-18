Fargo season 5: What does the schedule ahead look like?

For everyone out there who is excited to see Fargo season 5 over at FX, you probably know that there’s a lot of good stuff ahead already! We are at the halfway point right now in the story and so far, we’ve learned that Dot Lyon is still excellent at getting herself out of trouble … at least for now. Is she going to be able to keep that going moving forward? Well, that’s the mystery for at least the time being.

What we do at least want to address within this article is what the schedule is looking like for the show moving forward. Is it really going to air over the course of the holidays?

On some level, we do think there’s a good case to be made for having the show off the air on December 26, especially since it is the day after Christmas and there could be people doing some other things.

Luckily, the powers-that-be don’t seem to be overly concerned about that, at least for the time being! There are still plans in the works to air the next episode of Fargo on December 26, and for the series to air every week until the finale comes along in mid-January. The reason why FX is eager to do this is, in part, because they aren’t that concerned about live ratings. They realize that the bulk of their viewership either watches via DVR or streams the next day on Hulu. This does give them more in the way of options!

Will they announce season 6 before season 5 wraps up?

Let’s just say that, at least for now, we wouldn’t be super-shocked if that happens. Just remember that the fifth season has been a bit of renaissance for the series, especially when it comes to its overall popularity.

