Fargo season 5 episode 6: Where is Dot Lyon going?

As we prepare for Fargo season 5 episode 6 on FX in a couple of days, doesn’t it make some sense to wonder about Dot Lyon?

For starters, let’s just go ahead and say that it seems like Juno Temple’s character is somewhat in the wind. We know that she asked Indira to watch Scotty while she “takes care of something” for a little while, but what will that be?

Of course, our hope is that episode 6 is going to give us a little bit more information about this. We know that there may be parts of her own past that are important to this ordeal with Roy. Or, it is possible that she knows a few things about Roy’s past that could hold value within this situation. It seems that he was married before her, so does she have any information about that? She’s currently on the run and Roy / Gator have a sudden advantage. She has to find a way to get some ammunition of her own, so that’s something that this could be all about.

In general, we do tend to think that from here on out over the course of Fargo this season, we’re going to see things escalate — and we wouldn’t have it any other way! This season has already proven itself to be both crazy and very much fun, and of course we are 100% grateful for that.

While everything is going on with Dot, there’s plenty of drama still elsewhere. Roy still has Ole Munch to deal with, while there are also questions about what’s going to happen to Wayne now after everything that he’s been through.

What do you most want to see from Dot Lyon moving into Fargo season 5 episode 6 on FX?

