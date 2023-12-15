Fargo season 5 episode 6 run time: What to expect!

On Tuesday night you are going to have a chance to see Fargo season 5 episode 6 arrive over on FX — what can we say with run time now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start off here by saying that we are at a time in the story where the episodes could naturally and understandably get longer. We are closing in on the finale! Things are inevitably going to get crazier from here on out and we’re ready for it. There are so many moving parts now, whether it be Dot staying with Indira, Wayne’s future, Lorraine becoming aware of Roy, or whatever it is Ole Munch is going to do from here. One of the great things about where we are right now with this show is that there are a ton of options regarding the future, so why not embrace it?

Luckily, it does feel like the show is ready to do just that. Based on what we are seeing right now, the plan is for the next new episode to run for an hour and ten minutes, meaning that there is plenty of time to touch on some key events!

If you missed it for whatever reason, the title for this installment is “The Tender Trap” and the synopsis is below:

Lorraine calls things off; Gator asks questions; Wayne makes a surprising discovery; Indira offers a new perspective.

The discovery here for Wayne seems to be learning the truth about his wife, at least based on what the promo has told us already. Will he be hurt? Absolutely, but we also think that in due time, he’s going to understand more of why it happened … and also, why there was no malicious intent.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

