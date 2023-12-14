Fargo season 5 episode 6: Juno Temple spotlights Dot Lyon

Now that we are at the halfway point into Fargo season 5, doesn’t it feel like there is so much to spotlight and discuss — especially when it comes to Dot?

If there is one thing that we can say about Juno Temple’s character at this point, it is simply this: She is amazing to watch. Even though this character may look on the surface to be an ordinary housewife, she has already shown herself to be capable of taking on bad guys from her home, or even escaping from a hospital.

So how has she figured all of this out? There may be a few different reasons for it, but Temple herself explains her philosophy to the character in an interview with Vogue:

“It’s about being a survivalist … You hear these crazy stories of people that go into the woods and they encounter a grizzly bear and somehow they make themselves so big and they make themselves so loud that they make the grizzly bear run away. But if you then ask them, ‘What did you do?’ I’m not sure they could tell you. And I think that’s kind of what I thought about her. She’s not doing these things to then be able to retell a story. She’s doing those things to f—ing survive.”

So how much more will she have to do? Our feeling is quite a lot, since it still seems as though Roy Tillman will be tracking her down with the help of Gator and/or anyone else he can scrounge together. It is also important to note for a moment here that there is a chance that Dot’s daughter Scotty is actually Roy’s and if that ever comes out … well, let’s just say that almost anything could happen.

What are you most excited to see on Fargo season 5 the rest of the way?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

