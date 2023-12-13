Fargo season 5 episode 6 promo: Wayne learns the truth?

As you prepare yourselves to see Fargo season 5 episode 6 on FX next week, there’s a lot of stuff to look forward to, clearly!

So, where do we start? Well, the natural place here is that Wayne looks to be learning some long-needed information. However, it is possible that he’s not actually learning it from the person who should be handing over said information.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full episode 6 promo and within it, you can see Dot’s husband learning from the authorities that she is not exactly who she says she is. We can’t speak to whether they’ll get the full story right, but her past as Nadine is likely going to come to light.

Now, we don’t think that Juno Temple’s character ever intentionally hid her past from him to be malicious. Instead, she probably thought that this was going to be the best way in order to protect him. She may have been ready to tell him at this point, but she hasn’t had much of an opportunity. Remember for a moment here that she is currently hiding at Indira’s, and she probably knows that if she is around Wayne at the moment, she is going to be found.

Also, we should note that this promo features Roy Tillman having another conversation with Munch, one that could veer in a wide array of different directions. Given that it seems as though this character is a 500-year old sin eater, it certainly feels like this is an instance of him being more than capable of just about anything. The best advice that we can offer at the moment is pretty simple: Be prepared for a lot of surprises. This is a show ready to throw another jaw-dropper or two at you as soon as humanly possible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

