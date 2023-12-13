Fargo season 5 episode 5: Is Scotty Roy Tillman’s daughter?

Following the events of Fargo season 5 episode 5, do you have more questions than ever about Dot Lyon’s past? In particular, is there a chance that Scotty is actually Roy Tillman’s daughter? It may sound crazy at first, but think about the timeline for a moment.

Based on some of what’ve seen on the show so far, Dot ran away from Roy about ten years ago, and it feels like Scotty is probably a little over nine. She was only married to Roy for a couple of years, and based on the age in which she was married to Jon Hamm’s character, we can rule out her being Gator’s mom … but there is still room for a lot of chaos here. If Roy figured out that Scotty may be his, what do you imagine that will do?

For now, all we can really say is that Dot is desperate to do virtually whatever she can in order to ensure that she ensures her daughter and her own safety. It is one of the reasons why she spent a lot of this episode orchestrating a mad escape from the hospital, and then why she’s managed to find a temporary place for herself with Indira. She, better than anyone, would know the peril that both she and Scotty could be in moving forward!

What can Dot really do? Well, seek help from law enforcement is useful, and it feels like she can at least trust Indira for now. We hope that she can get there with Wayne, who is in such a precarious position because of Lorraine. While she may not know it, at least Wayne’s mom does not want to ship her straight off with Roy — she recognizes what that would do to Wayne, but there are also larger image implications that she doesn’t want the family to face.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

