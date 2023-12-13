Fargo season 5 episode 6 spoilers: Who is learning the truth?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Fargo season 5 episode 6 on FX, there is quite a bit to look forward to, no?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting this: We’re knee-deep in the story now and that’s an exciting thing. We have gotten to know the characters at this point, and there are a lot of really crazy things going on. After all, Dot is now staying with Indira in her latest attempt to hide from Roy Tillman. Meanwhile, Wayne is still trying to get better, and we have now seen the end of that crazy confrontation between Roy Tillman and Lorraine. Things are already crazy and as we move forward, we tend to think they will only get more so. Why wouldn’t they?

Below, you can check out the official Fargo season 5 episode 6 synopsis with a few more details on what lies ahead:

Lorraine calls things off; Gator asks questions; Wayne makes a surprising discovery; Indira offers a new perspective.

Here’s another thing that excites and/or intrigues us — the fact that the next new episode is titled “The Tender Trap.” It remains to be seen just what that means, but who doesn’t love a good trap? Isn’t that one of those things that this show is really known for at this point?

The big discovery hinted at here is one of the things we’re most excited about, mostly because it could end up being Wayne learning the full truth about what is going on.

Meanwhile, for Gator, is there a chance that he could learn more the error of his ways? We want to think that it is possible for now, he has a lot to do on his road to getting better; unfortunately, there is way to know if he even wants that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

