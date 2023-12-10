Fargo season 6: Will season 5 success lead to early renewal?

As we are closing in on the halfway point of Fargo season 5 over on FX, are we also inching towards a season 6?

There are a lot of different things we can say and angles to look at when it comes to this, but let’s start with the following: Absolutely we want more of the show! We understand that this is an anthology and with that, there is no guarantee that the next season is going to produce anything equal to the quality that we are seeing here.

Yet, at the same time it is the incredible success of this season so far that makes us so eager for more. It feels like a true return to form for Noah Hawley and the rest of the producers, thanks to both smart writing and a fantastic cast led by Juno Temple and Jon Hamm.

The most important thing, beyond the ratings and fan reception, is of course whether or not Hawley wants to do more … but he does seem to be eager for the time being. Based on what we’ve heard so far, there is a real interest from him in keeping it going … but that does not mean we will see more in the immediate future. Instead, our feeling for now is that we’ll probably be waiting for a while after season 5 before we get official word on more. After all, it’s also important to remember that he has some other projects in the works.

We’re just grateful at this point that FX stuck with this show after some missteps in season 4; from our vantage point, this right now is the best we’ve seen since the very first season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

