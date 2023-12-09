Fargo season 5 episode 5 spoilers: What can Dot Lyon do?

As we prepare to see Fargo season 5 episode 5 over on FX, why not put the focus here on Dot Lyon’s journey?

First and foremost, remember what we saw in the promo for what lies ahead — it looks like Juno Temple’s character is going to be committed. Or, at least there’s a real attempt to make that happen. This paints an even more interesting picture moving forward, provided that she is really trapped in there.

Can Dot escape? We do think it’s possible, mostly due to one thing that we have seen from her already: She is versatile and creative. We know that she’s the sort who will do just about everything that she can in order to escape this situation, even if it feels pretty impossible for her to do so on the surface. For some of the earlier episodes this season, we saw her almost in a Home Alone sort of situation where she was trying to protect her home. Now, she has to find a way to make it back there, and we don’t think that this will be easy.

Yet, staging a potential escape here could be a big part of what makes episode 5 fun. In some ways, you can argue that this has the potential to be the most action-packed season of the show we’ve had in a while. Despite it being such a singular focus, we do have a chance here to see an epic game of cat-and-mouse. You have Dot on one side and then Roy on the other. Also, there is potential for some other interesting x-factor sort of characters to enter the gray here, with one of the biggest ones being none other than Ole Munch. We know that he operates under a separate code, and we hope to learn more about that over time.

What do you most want to see for Dot moving into Fargo season 5 episode 5?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

