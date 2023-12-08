Fargo season 5 episode 5: Will the election play big role?

As we prepare to see Fargo season 5 episode 5, let alone the rest of the season, why not discuss the election? After all, we do tend to think that it is going to be a pretty big factor in just about everything that is coming up around the bend.

Here’s where things stand at the moment in regards to this: We know that there are few things that Roy Tillman wants more than re-election. It allows him to hold onto his power, and he’s already used that to get away with a lot. The good news for Roy is that he’s always been a pretty easy default winner because of 1) his past and 2) the politics of the area. Could that be changing?

While we’re not altogether sure that the election will be at the forefront of a lot of major stories as we move forward, we definitely think it could still be a factor behind the scenes. After all, Roy does have to tread somewhat lightly at this point as he gets into dot. The more that he does, the bigger risk he encounters when it comes to the FBI digging into him. There are scandals sometimes that can be big enough to sink even a guy like him.

Also, he should be concerned over his own life at some point! This is where Ole Munch becomes one of the most fascinating characters this season, as we don’t tend to think that Roy is used to dealing with that sort of character. He is an enormous threat, and certainly not the sort here that can be easily contained.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

