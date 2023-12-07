Fargo season 5 episode 5 spoilers: What will Wayne’s future be?

As we prepare to see Fargo season 5 episode 5 on FX in one week’s time, what is Wayne going to do moving forward?

For the time being, here is what we can say: Dot Lyon’s husband is on the cusp of learning a lot of things. Is Juno Temple’s character going to reveal everything valuable? For his side, we certainly hope that this is the case. He has to find a place to figure out how he wants to protect his family and who he can trust. We do think that Dot loves him, but is he going to be influenced by his mother or anyone else?

Speaking to TV Insider, David Rysdahl (who plays the Wayne character) had the following to say about what he needs to be moving forward:

…He has to grow up. He’s lived this kind of idealistic life and has been afraid of controversy, of conflict, and he has to face the music. And what happens then? What’s the real character of Wayne? And I think he’s questioning that about himself. Who am I? If I don’t know who I am, who my wife is… Then let me grow into the person I want to be. And I think there’s a lot of positive growth in his arc.

Ultimately, we do think that the next few episodes are going to be essential for better understanding Wayne, and we certainly hope that this leads to some great moments as we move forward. Can he be a real ally and work alongside Dot? We do think that he’s capable of so much more stuff than he is even aware of; he just has to wait for a moment to test his mettle, and that will be coming more than likely soon.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

