Fargo season 5 episode 5 promo: Is Dot getting locked up?

We’re not altogether shocked that Fargo season 5 episode 5 is going to be absolutely insane, especially after what we just saw.

How about a quick refresher here? Well, at the end of episode 4 we saw a situation play out in which Dot Lyon found herself completely and utterly devastated. Her house caught fire, Wayne was hospitalized, and Roy Tillman is closing in. Now, we’re also about to see Roy meet Lorraine, judging from the promo for what lies ahead, and we’re going to see with that even more complications play out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming FARGO videos!

Are we going to see Lorraine really turn over her daughter-in-law to this awful Sheriff? She clearly doesn’t like her, but this is also a pretty harsh sentence. For now, it actually seems like instead, the idea may be to institutionalize Juno Temple’s character for a while and see exactly what transpires as a result of that. We obviously know that she does not want to be in this sort of position and really, it’s hard to know where exactly is safe for her.

At this point, the biggest x-factor in this entire season has to be Ole Munch given the fact that he is still out there, despite whatever else we’re seeing Roy try to pull at the moment. He has an ax to grind with Roy at this point, but how far will he be willing to go? We know now that Munch is a sin eater, but one that also apparently has his own unique set of rules to follow. He is not going to do anything without a pretty specific reason for it.

We do still have a ways to go this season, and that leaves the door open for more twists.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next Fargo and what to expect

What do you most want to see moving into Fargo season 5 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







