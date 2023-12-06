Fargo season 5 episode 5 spoilers: About ‘The Tiger’

As you prepare to check out Fargo season 5 episode 5, what else is Dot Lyon going to do moving forward? She’s already found herself in near-constant trouble.

The situation she’s in right now is pretty complicated, at least in that Wayne has already been hurt and yet, she still isn’t being totally honest about what she’s gone through or who she is. She may not believe that it’s really safe to come clean and in a lot of ways, we understand that. Yet, at the same time doing so may actually be the best case for her moving forward. Would Wayne actually do anything to hurt her? We don’t see it. The real threat here is Roy Tillman, and then everyone who is a part of his extended empire of nonsense.

To get a slightly better sense of what lies ahead, be sure to check out the Fargo season 5 episode 5 synopsis below:

Dot creates diversions; Roy meets his match; Indira helps a new friend.

So what is the “diversion” spoken about here? That’s where the mystery lies at the moment and at this point, we tend to think that she’ll try just about everything under the sun.

As for who may be squaring off against Roy, at the moment we tend to think that a lot of signs are pointing in the direction of Ole Munch. After all, this is not the sort of person he’s used to dealing with. This guy tends to be more of a steamroller the rest of the time, but Munch operates with a different sort of code on a separate plane. This is not someone who will be pushed over easily, and that is something that he is bound to figure out more and more over time, as difficult as that may be to see.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

