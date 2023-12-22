Reacher season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Reacher vs. Langston?

As we prepare ourselves to see Reacher season 2 episode 5 on Prime Video next week, what all can we say about it?

Well, based on the way in which episode 4 wrapped up, it does feel pretty clear what the top priority is going to be for Alan Ritchson’s main character — a chance to see a showdown of sorts with Shane in one corner and Reacher in the other. Are they both flanked by a lot of people? Sure, but they are at the center of all of the problems.

So for the time being, we do have a rather decent knowledge of what’s at the center of everything right now: The Little Wing technology, the sort of thing that would give whoever has it a huge advantage in the event of a massive war. Clearly, not only is New Age willing to do whatever they can in order to get it, but they will take out anyone who stands in their way. That includes Reacher in this case, but the attempts to take him out have not exactly been altogether successful so far.

Within episode 5, we’re absolutely hoping that we’ll have a chance to learn a little bit more about what’s going on with Swan and then beyond that, what is happening when it comes to the mysterious A-M. We know that he’s in Colorado for a reason, and he’s also found a new person to basically pretend to be moving forward.

Is this a show with a lot of moving parts? Sure, but at the same time, it is also a show that is clearly setting up for some greater stuff. We’re happy about that, but of course we’re hoping for a payoff on the other side. Thankfully, we know there is still time.

