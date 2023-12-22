Reacher season 2 episode 4: Did Oscar Finlay return?

We had a feeling entering Reacher season 2 episode 4 this week that, of course, there was potential for a lot of drama. After all, there were questions aplenty all about whether or not we were going to see Swan after that mysterious cliffhanger in episode 3.

Without further ado, let’s just say that episode 4 delivered all sorts of good stuff, from an undercover mission to the return of a familiar face from season 1.

In a lot of ways, we should have known that Oscar Finlay was going to be coming back from the moment that the crew arrived in Boston. However, at the same time he proved really useful arresting and bringing in Boyd, who was set up by Dixon after some time at the symphony. Boyd was connected to not only Lavoy, but also a new technology with a code name titled Little Wing. This was an anti-missile tech, and it is clearly something that New Age wanted … but why? Basically, it could allow missiles to defeat all counter-measures. This could prove extremely dangerous in the wrong hands.

Now that we know this, it is pretty darn clear that the stakes for Reacher season 2 are far more dramatic than we knew. Sure, members of the 110th are still out there and missing, but there is also something greater out there. These are things that have to be dealt with — isn’t it fair to say that Jack Reacher is a good guy to deal with all of this? It feels that way?

Could some other people come back?

Of course, we would love to see Roscoe at some point in the future, but we tend to think that a lot of it is going to be based almost exclusively on what the story is.

