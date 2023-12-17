Reacher season 3: Alan Ritchson on long-term future

We are now in the midst of Reacher season 2 on Prime Video and beyond that, we know already that a season 3 is currently filming! There is so much to be excited about when it comes to this franchise moving forward, and there are certainly plenty of books to adapt.

Does all of this mean that the series will stick around for the next several years? Well, that’s up to Prime Video, but we can at least note that star Alan Ritchson is certainly open for a lot more.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ritchson (who is going to be an executive producer on the third season) noted that he is more than psyched to continue to play this part:

I love doing this! As long as people show up and watch, I’m in.

Sure, playing Jack Reacher has to be a difficult job thanks in part to some of the physical commitments that go along with it. However, at the same time we tend to think that it could be a lot of fun, especially since you are getting to different places and work with a wide array of different people every time. It is such a unique environment for that very reason! Our hope is simply that the third season is just as entertaining as what we’re seeing so far from season 2, which has been both action-packed and also personal. This has been a great chance to learn more about Reacher’s past with the 110th, and we have to believe that this could conceivably get SO much more emotional as time goes along. Why wouldn’t it, based on what we have seen to date and also, the potential for some major betrayals?

