Reacher season 2: Alan Ritchson on difference from season 1

We are already a few episodes into Reacher season 2 and at this point, it is most likely clear why it stands out.

After all, much of the action-oriented DNA from the first season is very much still there; however, we are also getting a chance to see more of a personal connection to Reacher’s past. Much of his former unit in the 110th is front and center for this story, and that includes a woman in Dixon that was, in some ways, the “one who got away.” (Of course, at the time a lot of that was his own doing.)

So how does Alan Ritchson himself differentiate between the show’s past and where it is right now? In an interview with the Associated Press, he had the following to say:

The thing I love is in season one, Reacher was the mystery. We’re getting a chance to see what it’s like when he’s got his family around him and in a way that really ups the stakes as well. But it also makes it a lot of fun to see what he’s like in a more familiar, comfortable environment.

Of course, we do think that over time, there will be more work done in order to make Reacher feel more uncomfortable and that could end up being a big part of what makes the story interesting. We do want to see this character pushed more and more to his limit and with that in mind, we are pretty intrigued about what could be next. There are still five episodes left this season, and there are some pretty big mysteries that remain. What’s the biggest one? It is really so simply as why the 110th are being targeted in the first place.

What are you most excited to see on Reacher season 2 the rest of the way?

