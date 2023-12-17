Reacher season 2 episode 4: Is Swan working with New Age?

We know that we are still pretty early on in Reacher season 2 and yet, we’re already locked in and then some. How can we not be, given some of what we’ve had a chance to see so far?

At the end of episode 3, we also think there was a pretty dramatic twist that could change everything moving forward — is Swan actually working with the mysterious New Age? That’s what a photo seemed to suggest, and that is a potentially huge problem for Alan Ritchson’s character. He treats the 100th like a part of his extended family and if someone is working against him, is that going to mean more trust issues across the map? It certainly seems possible.

In speaking more in terms of the Swan twist, here is what Shaun Sipos (who plays O’Donnell) had to say to TVLine:

“O’Donnell is somebody that challenges Reacher … Reacher has such a loyalty about him towards the members of the 110th, so he has a really hard time even entertaining the thought that [Swan] could be working for the bad guys, and certainly not on something that involves killing [the special investigations unit’s] members.”

So how much tension is this going to cause amongst the unit? We think quite a bit! Even though it is true that the characters have a great common bond, at the same time we of course wonder if this is the sort of thing that could fracture them. We cannot speak for Swan but at the same time, it is our hope that the rest of the characters are all truly on the sage page and there are no other reasons for concern.

Of course, we imagine that we will see and understand more over time…

What do you think is really going on when it comes to Swan on Reacher season 2?

