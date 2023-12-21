Chicago PD season 11 spoilers: More on Hailey Upton’s struggle

Are you ready to see Chicago PD season 11 premiere on NBC? We may be waiting until January 17 to see it, but it is nice to know a lot in advance about a handful of the big-time stories that lie ahead.

So what is one of the more notable ones right now? Let’s just say that it has a lot to do with Hailey Upton, just as you would expect. Tracy Spiridakos is leaving at the end of this already-shortened season, and we do think that she’s going to be facing a lot of tough choices moving forward. What does she want her life to look like? That’s something she has to try and figure out. That could apply to her both personally and professionally.

In speaking on this subject further to TVLine, showrunner Gwen Sigan notes that she will be in a difficult spot right away:

“We find her at the start of this season in a precarious place; wanting to move her life forward after finally taking off her ring, finding that it’s more difficult than she’d like … There’s a lot she still has to confront in herself and doesn’t necessarily know how to do so.”

Upton has gone through a lot in her life, whether it be a difficult past or, more recently, Jay’s sudden decision to leave the city and reenlist. What is happening with him still remains somewhat of a mystery, and we could hopefully get more answers this season (even if Jesse Lee Soffer does not return, though we hope that he does).

Beyond everything that is happening with Upton, there are also some other big stories that Chicago PD needs to attend to. A big one revolves around Adam Ruzek’s fate! Hopefully, we will get answers to that in the premiere and nobody ends up stringing that along for some excruciating period of time.

