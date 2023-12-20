Chicago PD season 11 spoilers: New horizons ahead?

Just in case you were not prepared to see Chicago PD season 11 premiere on NBC come January 17, we come with new details!

Obviously, the first order of business with the police drama is going to be seeing how they deal with the Adam Ruzek cliffhanger at the end of season 10. Obviously, we hope that the character is okay, and we do have a certainly measure of hope that he will be.

So what about beyond that? Obviously, there are reports that Tracy Spiridakos (Upton) will be leaving at the end of the season, but there is no inherent reason to focus on that just yet. Instead, let’s talk more about general themes for Intelligence as a whole.

Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what showrunner Gwen Sigan had to say:

“This season is all about new possibilities; both good and bad. New possibilities in policing, in relationships, at home in their personal lives…. Our characters are each on the precipice of something new, whether they know it or not.”

Could this mean good stuff for Atwater’s personal life? Obviously we hope so but, in general, we do want to see a lot of characters discover the best versions of themselves. The only person we think may not be capable of this is in the end is Voight, and that’s largely because he is such a dark character in the first place with demons he can’t really escape.

Hopefully, we’ll at least have a better chance to see what some of these possibilities are when season 11 starts to release some new promos. Hopefully, over the next two or three weeks, we’ll get a much better sense of that.

