House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Winter hopes

Make no mistake of this, first and foremost: We want nothing more than to see the series back on the air as soon as possible. However, HBO has already confirmed that we will not be seeing it back until winter and with that in mind, we have to exercise some patience. What we do at least wonder is this — do we at least have a chance that we’ll get a premiere date announced before the winter is over?

For the time being, let’s just start things off by nothing the following: There is a chance that HBO announces a date a lot earlier than expected. We’ve seen some shows get out in front of this really early to try and build up some buzz, so isn’t there a chance that we see an announcement early? We’ve already seen a teaser, plus a handful of some other odds and ends as to what could be coming.

So while we think that there isn’t a super-high chance that we’re going to see a premiere date over the next little while, we do think that there’s going to be at least some season 2 insight out there before too long. What could that entail? Well, think in terms of a preview or two for what lies ahead, plus also a few photos and a handful of quotes from the cast and crew.

Above all else…

Well, we do have a feeling that the second season is going to be full of action and drama. How can it not? We’re talking here all about the Dance of Dragons, one of the most iconic battles throughout Fire & Blood that could last a long period of time.

What do you most want to see when it comes to House of the Dragon season 2 over on HBO?

