Big Brother Reindeer Games season 1 finale: Who won?

Tonight on CBS marked the big finale for Big Brother Reindeer Games and with that in mind, let’s tackle the big question: Who won?

First and foremost, we should go ahead and set the stage here. At the start of the episode we had Xavier, Nicole, Taylor, and Frankie all still battling it out for the grand prize. Given that the competitions for this show have been pretty balanced, we tend to think that it’s going to be all about a pretty intense battle. Xavier and Frankie may have a physical advantage, but Nicole and Taylor have proven good at both endurance and mental competitions.

There’s also one other variable that we should consider here: This is the first season of this show! Just because of that alone, there was instantly so much more uncertainty here as to how everything would actually work. The only thing that we really anticipated was that there was going to a be a number of fun moments — after all, this season has proven to be quite the pleasant surprise!

So, who actually won?

We eventually found ourselves in a face-off between Nicole and Taylor. Were we a little bit surprised by this? Absolutely, but that’s the result of equitable challenges, one of the things that this show does best.

In the and, Nicole was the winner! This is a pretty impressive run for her, given that she won season 18 and made it all the way to finale night on season 22. Now, let’s just see if there are other seasons that come down the road featuring a number of other former contestants.

What did you think about the finale for Big Brother Reindeer Games?

