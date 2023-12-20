Big Brother Reindeer Games season 1 finale: Who should win?

Tomorrow night on CBS the Big Brother Reindeer Games season 1 finale is going to be here — so, who will win?

The first thing that we really should say here is that we have a lot of good competitors who have proven themselves to be solid at different things. You have Nicole, who has fared well in endurance competitions, and you also have someone in Xavier who has managed to survive Santa’s Showdown in almost every episode. Taylor has proven herself great when it comes to attention to detail, and Frankie seems to be decent at just about everything.

If we are to just view things on a superficial level here, we would say that Frankie is the most likely winner just because of his overall aptitude in this game. He’s done well at almost anything that has even a remotely physical component, and his comp prowess goes all the back to season 16.

With all of this being said, we do think that Taylor has played the most interesting strategic game, and her working to ensure Nicole wasn’t mad at her after her Santa’s Showdown choice was pretty darn impressive. She’s been able to make friends throughout and while we do question her move to take Nicole to the finale, she may have thought she’d help to defeat other threats if there was some head-to-head format.

In terms of conquering pure adversity, though, doesn’t Xavier have the most impressive case overall? After all, he has certainly overcome the most! It still is crazy to think that three out of the four people at the end of this season are former winners, and that probably does say something about their ability to play. Even someone like Nicole does find a way to make people want to keep her constantly, even if it doesn’t translate to the outside world.

