Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 6 preview: The finale!

In just a matter of days, you are going to have a chance to see Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 6 — the big finale! Are you ready for what lies ahead here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start off here by noting that this is where the actual Reindeer Games will be held, and where the final four are going to square off for that $100,000 prize. There is no official synopsis or promo, but we imagine that the competitions will be similar to what we’ve seen so far.

So is there a favorite to take home the grand prize here? A lot of it is subjective, mostly because of the fact that the competitions are pretty darn unpredictable. Frankie feels like the favorite, though, given that he’s proven himself to be the strongest challenge performer time and time again. He is going up against Taylor, Nicole, and Xavier. All of them have done well on a lot of different things, but we’d make the argument that Xavier actually deserves it the most. Just think about how many different competitions that he’s won when he was up against the wall!

Regardless of whoever wins the finale at the end of all of this, let’s give a little bit of praise to the producers. After all, who would have thought that Big Brother Reindeer Games would be anywhere near this fun? We honestly hope that this is a show we get more of next year now, as it proved to be so unexpected but also really thought-out with unique challenges that felt fair while also being entertaining.

(For the record, we don’t think that we’re going to be seeing any news on a season 2 renewal in the near future — there’s no point for it to be rushed.)

