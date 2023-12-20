A Murder at the End of the World season 2: A renewal timeline?

Is there any sort of ticking clock when it comes to a possible A Murder at the End of the World season 2 renewal at Hulu?

First and foremost here, we should really recognize that there is no real reason to get super-far ahead of ourselves. The first season just ended days ago! With that, we don’t necessarily think that the streaming service will be pushing to get more episodes out there immediately. This was also billed as a limited series, and you have to take that into account, as well.

In general, we know that streaming shows tend to be a little more flexible when it comes to renewal timelines and how long there can be between seasons — we tend to think here that it is even more the case! The first order of business for Hulu will be analyzing the data for season 1, and see whether or not there is any sort of financial viability to bringing the series back for more. From there, they can spend a little bit more time talking to the creative team about possible ideas.

There is no real timeline as to whether or not we’ll see Darby Hart again — if it happens, it could be years down the road. Based on comments that we’ve heard co-creator Brit Marling say for months, some of it may just be based on if there is a story that speaks to her level of expertise. We don’t believe that anyone involved here is out to make a boilerplate murder-mystery show and with that, they will not rush anything along.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

