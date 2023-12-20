Ink Master season 15 finale: Who won: Bobby, Freddie, or Jon?

Who won Ink Master season 15? The finale entered with Freddie, Jon, and Bobby all faced off for the title. This was as competitive a showdown as we’ve seen over the years.

Here’s the interesting thing — Jon was out of the running pretty early on. His work was really great but, at the same time, it just had more flaws than the other two. This is where things get a little bit more interesting.

As amazing as Bobby’s work was here (and it was amazing), you could argue that he did play it a little bit safe. Meanwhile, Freddie’s work was bold and daring — but also a little bit more polarizing. His second tattoo was intended to be shocking and undesirable to some, largely because he was attempting to create legitimate art and share a message. His final tattoo with the orchid and the face, meanwhile, is one of the most beautiful and incredible designs we’ve ever seen on this show. How he did that in twelve hours is mind-boggling.

Personally, we tend to side with Ryan Ashley’s determination of the final decision — if the whole purpose of tattooing is to invoke some sort of reaction, then Freddie absolutely achieved that. We do think he created the definitive piece of the season with that orchid and deserves the win based solely on that. However, that then comes down to whether it’s fair to gauge one part of the finale over all the others. It is hard!

In the end, Bobby is the winner and it’s hard to be mad about that — especially since the entirety of the Ink Master winner panel decided to give him the title. Their collective votes counted as one of the five to determine the champ, and Bobby finished with three. We don’t think you can really go wrong with either one of them, but this finale feels overall like the epitome of a pretty classic saying: Art is subjective.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

