Ink Master season 16: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following the finale this week at Paramount+, is there a chance that we’re going to get an Ink Master season 16?

The first thing that we absolutely should note here is rather simple: This is not going to be an easy question to answer. For season 15, the streaming service quietly renewed it and filmed it before a lot of news ever came out. With reality competition shows like this, there are not always some big announcement that is made! Sometimes, that can hurt a show from a publicity angle, but we like to assume here that the tattoo competition is still going until we hear otherwise.

After all, there are reasons to bring it back! While the specific viewer metrics for streaming are not available to the public, Ink Master is a recognizable brand that extends beyond just the show itself at this point. We would presume that it doesn’t cost an extreme amount of money to film versus other Paramount+ properties and beyond just that, it can be put together in a fairly short period of time.

Also, having it creates even more variety when it comes to their unscripted fare. While Paramount+ does have exclusive versions of The Challenge, a lot of their reality programming otherwise comes from CBS or from international acquisitions. While we wish that their version of Ink Master had more than ten episodes, we do actually find it to be just as good, if not better, than the cable TV version. The show just feels really polished, the chemistry with the judges is there, and we like that we’re able to watch a fully uncensored version.

If we do get another season…

We tend to imagine that we would see it either in the summer or the fall of 2024. There’s no real reason to wait longer than that, and this sort of show should really be an annual event!

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

