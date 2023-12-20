Reacher season 2 ratings already enormous at Prime Video

We had a feeling that Reacher season 2 was going to be enormous at Prime Video — and we’ve got more evidence now!

So just how popular is the Alan Ritchson series already? Let’s just say this: According to Deadline, the second season is already that top Prime Video show globally in terms of total viewers for this calendar year. The show is already in more than 180 countries, which we are sure also helps. We figured that we would see big numbers straight out of the gate here, but we never quite imagined them to be on this level right away.

So why is this show in particular so massively successful? A lot of it has to do with it being an action-packed thriller that viewers used to go to the movies to see with regularity. Also, it is based on successful source material and also had a first season that was enormously successful in its own right.

Clearly, the Amazon-owned company was able to anticipate in advance that this show was going to be a hit, so much so that they have already renewed it for a third season. Not only that, but this batch of episodes is currently in production! We think that the powers-that-be are eager to reduce the time waiting from one season to the next, which makes a good bit of sense given that they clearly want to hold on to as much of their audience here as they possibly can.

A new episode of Reacher season 2 is going to air on Prime Video Thursday night; the show will be weekly from here on out after getting started with that three-episode event.

