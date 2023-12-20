Fargo season 5 episode 7 promo: Did Dot get shot?

FX has released a first-look promo for Fargo season 5 episode 7, and it feels easy to have one takeaway on it now — did Dot Lyon get shot?

Based solely on what we saw following last night’s new episode, it does seem like some absolutely strange things are happening for Juno Temple’s character. We’ve already learned that she left town with a specific purpose after episode 5, and has not been seen ever since. “Linda” is a story in part of this journey, and it may lead her to being in a dangerous spot.

Here’s what is strange about the end of this promo. At one point, you see a sight that indicates that Dot may be caught in some crosshairs. However, it then looks like a shot lands close to her … but then she collapses in front of a congregation of people. What is really going on here? Is all of this connected in a way to Ole Munch?

While we know that Fargo is a show that does ground itself in a certain reality, there are certainly a number of weird things that transpire, as well — hence, the simple fact that we have a 500-year-old sin eater as a part of the story in the first place. Dot, no matter where she is going, has to figure out how to deal with Roy Tillman. It’s possible that this means hiding again; or, it could mean working to get him arrested.

Could she have him killed? This is a pretty dark option, but this is also a really dark show — it just feels like this is one of many finale outcomes that could be in play here.

What do you think is going to happen to Dot over Fargo season 5 episode 7?

Does the new promo make you more excited or just nervous? Go ahead and share your thoughts and theories all about it below! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

