Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 12/20/23?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What else can we say about its sister shows in Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? All three series are currently in production, so are we actually close to them being back?

Well, there is some good news and bad at the moment. The good news, of course, is just knowing that all three shows are going to be back on the air before too long! Unfortunately, it’s not going to be tonight. The plan instead here seems to be to bring all of One Chicago back when we get around to Wednesday, January 17 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Once we get on the other side of the Christmas holiday, we tend to think that a lot of the promotion for what lies ahead here is going to go into overdrive.

So what are we most excited to know about all three of these shows? Here’s a quick little refresher, which you may need after seven months off the air.

Chicago Med – How is the hospital going to recover from Will Halstead’s departure? We know that there are a lot of new characters out there, including one played by Luke Mitchell. We are absolutely stoked to see what he brings to the table here!

Chicago Fire – Is Mouch still alive? That’s the biggest thing that has to be addressed by the end of the premiere, with the second being the status of that Brett – Casey proposal. We’re also hoping to see Taylor Kinney back Severide, but it doesn’t have to be as immediate a priority.

Chicago PD – Finally, the #1 question here revolves around the fate of one Adam Ruzek after the finale cliffhanger. We have plenty of questions elsewhere, including when it comes to how Upton will be written out … but we can be more patient there.

